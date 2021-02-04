San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for 0.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $332,455,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $154.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,199. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

