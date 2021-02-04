San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. MP Materials makes up 0.6% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.10% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.75. 27,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

