Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Shares Up ∞

Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP) shot up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 331,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 290,388 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26.

Sandspring Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSP)

Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.

