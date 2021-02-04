Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,300 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,249.40 ($16.32) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The firm has a market cap of £46.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

