Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of SC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 12,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,334. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

