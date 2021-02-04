SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 217.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

SAP stock opened at $130.61 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.