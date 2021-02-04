Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$470.75 during trading on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $230.61 and a one year high of $475.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.06.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

