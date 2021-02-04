Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $$415.00 during trading on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.46.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

