Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 24.7%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s share price shot up 24.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.97. 1,302,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 441,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVRA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $106.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Savara by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Savara by 36.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Savara by 309.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Savara by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

