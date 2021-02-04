Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 2.6%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Savaria alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.