Scala (XLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,682.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $1.35 million and $1,682.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00151685 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00063825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00241734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040415 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,502,697,608 coins and its circulating supply is 9,702,697,608 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.