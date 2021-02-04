ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to announce $745.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $749.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.30 million. ScanSource posted sales of $744.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $736.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

