Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $140.72

Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.72 and traded as high as $226.50. Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) shares last traded at $224.50, with a volume of 2,562,670 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £419.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.72.

Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) Company Profile (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

