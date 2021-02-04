Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,328 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 46,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,541. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.