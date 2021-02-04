Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $10.39 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,089.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.51 on Thursday, hitting $2,058.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,787.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,650.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

