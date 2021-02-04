Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNDR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.
SNDR stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 9.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 118,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schneider National by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 157,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 2.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
