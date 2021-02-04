Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNDR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 9.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 118,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schneider National by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 157,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 2.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.