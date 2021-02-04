Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Sells $455,232.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Cony D’cruz sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $455,232.00.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $257,012.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $251,300.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $295,113.78.

On Monday, November 30th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75.

Schrödinger stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 456,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,482. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after buying an additional 971,766 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,501 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 232.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 86.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

