Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Lowered by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,042. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

