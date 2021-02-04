Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Lifted by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 142,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.36 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

