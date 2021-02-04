Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1,539.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,590 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after acquiring an additional 315,426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 74,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the period.

SCHH traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

