Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 2,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Scienjoy from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $242.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.59 million during the quarter.

About Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co, Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.