Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.51. Approximately 1,282,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 758,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

