Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Trading Up 13.2%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) shares were up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $265.99 and last traded at $265.99. Approximately 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.78.

About Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ)

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

