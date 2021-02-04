Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Trading Up 20.9%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) traded up 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.81. 3,672,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 560,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

