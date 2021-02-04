Scotiabank Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $35.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATSAF. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

