Scotiabank Raises Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to $5.75

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $5.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of RSGUF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 1,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

