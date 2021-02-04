SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,409.40

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 16% against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $18,409.40 and approximately $15.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.