SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 556,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 942,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

SCYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

