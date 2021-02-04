SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.52

SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and traded as low as $16.50. SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 350,741 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) Company Profile (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas with a principal focus on North Africa. The company has interest in two producing assets, including 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, Egypt.

