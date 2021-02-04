Seagen (SGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGEN stock opened at $163.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,841,697. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

