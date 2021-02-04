Seaport Global Securities Comments on PG&E Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for PG&E in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

PCG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 57,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,694,785. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 816.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

