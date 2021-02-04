Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
SRE stock opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 335,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
