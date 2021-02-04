SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Up 10.1% After Analyst Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $47.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 1,953,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,125,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.
In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $885,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.37.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
