SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Up 10.1% After Analyst Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $47.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 1,953,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,125,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $885,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 438,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

