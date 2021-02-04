Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

