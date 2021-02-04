Security National Bank Has $3.11 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 108,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $237.94. The company had a trading volume of 127,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average is $232.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.