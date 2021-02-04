Security National Bank Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.2% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after buying an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.35. 104,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

