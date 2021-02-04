Security National Bank Sells 692 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.3% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 294,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders purchased 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $200.11. 19,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.