Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Major Shareholder Sells $16,200,761.75 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 790,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00.

Shares of SEER stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. 269,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,408. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seer stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

