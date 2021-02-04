Selfkey (KEY) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.44 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and $12.44 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00067094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.01289177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.60 or 0.05766524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,708,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.