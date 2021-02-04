Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 475,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $123.33 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

