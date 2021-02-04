Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $710,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 261,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Semtech by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

