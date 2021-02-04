Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00.
Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $710,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.
Shares of SMTC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 261,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Semtech by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
