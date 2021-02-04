Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) shares rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 290,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 330,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

