Sense Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Sense token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sense has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Sense has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $809.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $479.51 or 0.01289219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.73 or 0.06013774 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Sense

SENSE is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,881,012 tokens. The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com . The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sense

