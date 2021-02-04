Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.64 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $13.84 million and $18.64 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020049 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003931 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

