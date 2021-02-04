Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.39 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $272,535.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000247 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

