Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $711,545.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Sentivate has a market cap of $24.98 million and $711,545.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,448,423,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

