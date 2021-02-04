Sergio Traversa Sells 3,278 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $114,959.46.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60.

RLMD stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 35,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,488. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

