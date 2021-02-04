Sergio Traversa Sells 3,278 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $114,959.46.
Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60.
RLMD stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 35,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,488. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.