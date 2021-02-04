ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.66. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 232,460 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,903,633 shares of company stock worth $6,414,765. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)
ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.
