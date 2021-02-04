ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.66. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 232,460 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,903,633 shares of company stock worth $6,414,765. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 508.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ServiceSource International by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ServiceSource International during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 699.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.