SF Capital (SFCP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $770.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a market cap of $85,797.90 and approximately $770.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00152192 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00089316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00239465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042257 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

SF Capital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

