SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGSOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $30.29 on Thursday. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

